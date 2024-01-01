Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row

305 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pita$11.85
Roasted chicken breast with a chopped salad of tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and parsley, finished with baby lettuce and green herb dressing in a pita.(500 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy)
Chicken Pita$11.85
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, baby lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita. (480 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy)
More about Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
Consumer pic

 

Tribos Peri Peri Chicken - Somerville - 431 Artisan Way

431 Artisan Way, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pita$11.99
More about Tribos Peri Peri Chicken - Somerville - 431 Artisan Way

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Rangoon

Cannolis

Gumbo

Chicken Curry

Pineapple Cake

Jambalaya

Whoopie Pies

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (719 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (30 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (719 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston