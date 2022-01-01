Sashimi in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve sashimi
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Assembly
320 Canal Street, Somerville
|Seared Hamachi Toro Sashimi *
|$12.50
Seared yellow tail belly
|Hamachi Toro Sashimi *(G)
|$12.50
Yellow tail belly
|Suzuki Sashimi *(G)
|$10.00
White fish
Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
246 Elm Street, Somerville
|Sashimi Combo With Rice
|$31.95
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish and squid.With miso soup.
|Sashimi Appetizer
|$10.95
Tuna, salmon and yellowtail
|E: Sushi & Sashimi Platter 120 Pc
|$169.95
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, 5pcs sashimi each. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, fresh-water eel, 4pcs sushi each. salmon monster roll, spicy salmon roll, eel-avocado roll, yellowtail roll, california roll, spicy tuna roll, rainbow roll, salmon roll, crazy roll, tuna roll
Ebi Sushi
290 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Unagi Sashimi
|$3.50
|Tuna Sashimi
|$3.75
|Kampachi Sashimi
|$3.75