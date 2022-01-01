Sashimi in Somerville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Assembly

320 Canal Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1855 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Hamachi Toro Sashimi *$12.50
Seared yellow tail belly
Hamachi Toro Sashimi *(G)$12.50
Yellow tail belly
Suzuki Sashimi *(G)$10.00
White fish
More about Fuji at Assembly
Item pic

 

Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sashimi Combo With Rice$31.95
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish and squid.With miso soup.
Sashimi Appetizer$10.95
Tuna, salmon and yellowtail
E: Sushi & Sashimi Platter 120 Pc$169.95
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, 5pcs sashimi each. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, fresh-water eel, 4pcs sushi each. salmon monster roll, spicy salmon roll, eel-avocado roll, yellowtail roll, california roll, spicy tuna roll, rainbow roll, salmon roll, crazy roll, tuna roll
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
Ebi Sushi image

 

Ebi Sushi

290 Somerville Ave, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Unagi Sashimi$3.50
Tuna Sashimi$3.75
Kampachi Sashimi$3.75
More about Ebi Sushi
Sugidama soba & Izakaya image

 

Sugidama soba & Izakaya

260 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Unagi (eel) SASHIMI$9.00
Suzuki (bass) SASHIMI$8.00
Hotategai (scallop) SASHIMI$9.50
More about Sugidama soba & Izakaya

