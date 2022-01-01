Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Somerville

37 davis square, somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$15.00
vegetarian burger, avocado, roasted red peppers, marinated tomatoes, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Boston Burger Company - Somerville
Veggie Burger image

 

The Independent Pub & Restaurant

75 Union Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$16.00
Sweet Potato, Chickpea, Arugula, Spicy Remoulade, Vegan Bun. Served with choice of fries or mixed greens.
More about The Independent Pub & Restaurant
Veggie Burger image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trina's Starlite Lounge

3 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$12.00
house made black bean and corn patty with chipolte aioli
Veggie Burger$12.00
house made black bean and corn patty with chipolte aioli
More about Trina's Starlite Lounge
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Veggie Burger$13.00
Made with Quinoa , Sweet Potatoes
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, jack cheese,.
More about Highland Kitchen
Elm Street Taproom image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elm Street Taproom

256 Elm St., Somerville

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$14.00
Four ounce burger, American cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, potato roll
More about Elm Street Taproom
Style Cafe - Somerville image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Somerville

60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
American Way Veggie Burger$6.25
More about Style Cafe - Somerville

