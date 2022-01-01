Veggie burgers in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Boston Burger Company - Somerville
37 davis square, somerville
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
vegetarian burger, avocado, roasted red peppers, marinated tomatoes, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
The Independent Pub & Restaurant
75 Union Square, Somerville
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
Sweet Potato, Chickpea, Arugula, Spicy Remoulade, Vegan Bun. Served with choice of fries or mixed greens.
Trina's Starlite Lounge
3 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
house made black bean and corn patty with chipolte aioli
Highland Kitchen
150 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Black Bean Veggie Burger
|$13.00
Made with Quinoa , Sweet Potatoes
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, jack cheese,.
Elm Street Taproom
256 Elm St., Somerville
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Four ounce burger, American cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, potato roll