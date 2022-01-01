Croissants in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve croissants
More about Revival Cafe
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
housemade all butter croissant, filled with two chocolate batons + finished with a chocolate drizzle
|Plain Croissant
|$3.50
what's better than a classic, all butter, flakey croissant?
More about FORGE BAKING COMPANY
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
FORGE BAKING COMPANY
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.82
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.55
|Plain Croissant
|$4.00
More about DIESEL CAFE
DIESEL CAFE
257 Elm St., Somerville
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.55
|Plain Croissant
|$4.00
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$4.82
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
328 Broadway, Somerville
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50