Croissants in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
housemade all butter croissant, filled with two chocolate batons + finished with a chocolate drizzle
Plain Croissant$3.50
what's better than a classic, all butter, flakey croissant?
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

FORGE BAKING COMPANY

626 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.82
Chocolate Croissant$4.55
Plain Croissant$4.00
More about FORGE BAKING COMPANY
Chocolate Croissant image

 

DIESEL CAFE

257 Elm St., Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.55
Plain Croissant$4.00
Ham and Cheese Croissant$4.82
More about DIESEL CAFE
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company image

 

Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

328 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Almond Croissant$4.50
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Item pic

SALADS

BLOC CAFE

11 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.55
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.82
Croissant$4.00
More about BLOC CAFE

