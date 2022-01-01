Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Somerville

Somerville restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

 

The Smoke Shop - Somerville - 325 Assembly Row

325 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders$9.00
Two Nashville style chicken sliders topped with mayo, pickles and coleslaw on a potato roll. Available either spicy or "Hot as Cluck!"
More about The Smoke Shop - Somerville - 325 Assembly Row
Item pic

 

Scott Brothers Kitchen & Market

328 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Six Pack Sliders$24.00
six sliders with porchetta, blue cheese, griddled onion & mustard sauce on martins potato rolls. NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE
More about Scott Brothers Kitchen & Market
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elm Street Taproom

256 Elm St., Somerville

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parm Sliders$12.00
fried chicken, marinara, swiss cheese, shredded lettuce
More about Elm Street Taproom

