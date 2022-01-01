Sliders in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve sliders
The Smoke Shop - Somerville - 325 Assembly Row
325 Assembly Row, Somerville
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders
|$9.00
Two Nashville style chicken sliders topped with mayo, pickles and coleslaw on a potato roll. Available either spicy or "Hot as Cluck!"
Scott Brothers Kitchen & Market
328 Broadway, Somerville
|Six Pack Sliders
|$24.00
six sliders with porchetta, blue cheese, griddled onion & mustard sauce on martins potato rolls. NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE