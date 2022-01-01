Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Southington
/
Southington
/
Chicken Noodles
Southington restaurants that serve chicken noodles
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kizl's Family Restaurant
2014 West St, SOUTHINGTON
Avg 4.3
(770 reviews)
Chicken Noodle
$2.75
More about Kizl's Family Restaurant
Masago Sushi 35
29 North Main Street Suite 1C, Southington
No reviews yet
Chicken noodle soup(QT)
$4.75
More about Masago Sushi 35
