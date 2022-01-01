Chicken sandwiches in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Chicking Out
23227 Gosling Rd, Spring
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Simply delicious!
Mozambik
1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands
|Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy chicken on a garlic toasted brioche bun with Peppadew Rémoulade, Roma tomatoes, red onion, romaine lettuce, and peri peri sticky toffee sauce.
SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL
Herb & Beet
448 Sawdust Road, Spring
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Hearsay on the Waterway
20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
focaccia, lettuce, mozzarella,
applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato,
chipotle aioli, rosemary and parmesan fry mix. Choice of Crispy or Grilled
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lucky Dog Sports Bar and Grill
9440 Louetta Rd, Spring
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99