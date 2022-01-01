Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Spring

Spring restaurants
Toast

Spring restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Chicking Out

23227 Gosling Rd, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Simply delicious!
More about Chicking Out
Mozambik image

 

Mozambik

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy chicken on a garlic toasted brioche bun with Peppadew Rémoulade, Roma tomatoes, red onion, romaine lettuce, and peri peri sticky toffee sauce.
More about Mozambik
Herb & Beet image

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL

Herb & Beet

448 Sawdust Road, Spring

Avg 4.7 (1255 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
More about Herb & Beet
Item pic

 

Hearsay on the Waterway

20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
focaccia, lettuce, mozzarella,
applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato,
chipotle aioli, rosemary and parmesan fry mix. Choice of Crispy or Grilled
More about Hearsay on the Waterway
Lucky Dog Sports Bar and Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lucky Dog Sports Bar and Grill

9440 Louetta Rd, Spring

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
More about Lucky Dog Sports Bar and Grill
Rao's Bakery - Cypress image

 

Rao's Bakery - Cypress

6915 Cypresswood Suite F, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.75
Chicken breast, hard boiled eggs, onions, fresh parsley, relish, celery, green onions, mayo, black pepper, kosher
salt.
More about Rao's Bakery - Cypress

