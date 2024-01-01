Antipasto salad in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve antipasto salad
Dartcor
208 Harbor Drive, Stamford
|Antipasti Salad
|$12.95
romaine, hot soppressata, genoa salami, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoncini, charred red peppers, roasted artichokes, olives, cherry tomatoes, red wine herb vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John the Baker - Call us: (203) 325-0707
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Cold Antipasto Salad
|$0.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage, topped w/ fresh mozzarella, giardiniera, provolone, salami, pepperoni & Kalamata olives