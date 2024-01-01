Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Dartcor

208 Harbor Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Antipasti Salad$12.95
romaine, hot soppressata, genoa salami, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoncini, charred red peppers, roasted artichokes, olives, cherry tomatoes, red wine herb vinaigrette
More about Dartcor
John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John the Baker - Call us: (203) 325-0707

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Cold Antipasto Salad$0.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage, topped w/ fresh mozzarella, giardiniera, provolone, salami, pepperoni & Kalamata olives
More about John the Baker - Call us: (203) 325-0707

