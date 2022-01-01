Calamari in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve calamari
More about John The Baker
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Fried Calamari
|$12.99
served with marinara or fra- diavolo sauce
|Half Fried Calamari
|$45.99
More about Tutti Pazzi Stamford
TAPAS
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
269 Bedford St, Stamford
|SAUTÉED CALAMARI
|$16.00
Tuscan Beans, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Peppers, Onions, Lemon Olive Oil
|FRIED MONTAUK CALAMARI
|$15.00
Spicy Pomodoro Sauce
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
SEAFOOD
Fish Restaurant + Bar
245 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Fried Montauk Calamari
|$14.00
Crispy Leeks, Lemon Aioli
|Crackling Calamari Salad
|$17.00
Radicchio, Frisee, Romaine, Arugula, Miso Vinaigrette
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
35 Bedford St, Stamford
|Sautéed Calamari White or Red Sauce
|$15.95
|FT Fried Calamari
|$90.00
|Calamari Fritti
|$15.95
More about Fortina Stamford
Fortina Stamford
120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
puttanesca, lemon mayo