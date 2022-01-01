Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve calamari

John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$12.99
served with marinara or fra- diavolo sauce
Half Fried Calamari$45.99
John The Baker
Item pic

TAPAS

Tutti Pazzi Stamford

269 Bedford St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SAUTÉED CALAMARI$16.00
Tuscan Beans, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Peppers, Onions, Lemon Olive Oil
FRIED MONTAUK CALAMARI$15.00
Spicy Pomodoro Sauce
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
Fish Restaurant + Bar image

SEAFOOD

Fish Restaurant + Bar

245 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Montauk Calamari$14.00
Crispy Leeks, Lemon Aioli
Crackling Calamari Salad$17.00
Radicchio, Frisee, Romaine, Arugula, Miso Vinaigrette
Fish Restaurant + Bar
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co image

 

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co

35 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sautéed Calamari White or Red Sauce$15.95
FT Fried Calamari$90.00
Calamari Fritti$15.95
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
Item pic

 

Fortina Stamford

120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$18.00
puttanesca, lemon mayo
Fortina Stamford
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

122 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Calamari$16.00
Sauteed calamari, tuscan beans, roasted tomatoes & red pepper flakes.
Calamari Fritti$15.00
Golden fried & marinara sauce.
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

