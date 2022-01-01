Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve flan

Tomatillo Taco Joint image

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS

Tomatillo Taco Joint

114 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Caramel Flan$4.50
More about Tomatillo Taco Joint
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

122 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$10.00
More about ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

