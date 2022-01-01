Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sauteed spinach in
Stamford
/
Stamford
/
Sauteed Spinach
Stamford restaurants that serve sauteed spinach
Brasitas
954 East Main Street, Stamford
No reviews yet
Sauteed Spinach
$7.00
More about Brasitas
SEAFOOD
Fish Restaurant + Bar
245 Bedford Street, Stamford
Avg 4.4
(1351 reviews)
Sauteed Spinach
$8.00
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Stamford
Clams
Key Lime Pies
Noodle Soup
Grilled Chicken
Chili
Pork Belly
Quesadillas
Tuna Sandwiches
More near Stamford to explore
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1560 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(326 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston