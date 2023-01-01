Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Ole Mole image

 

Ole Mole

1030 high ridge rd, Stamford

Avg 4.5 (955 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos Al Pastor$16.00
Single Taco Al Pastor$4.35
More about Ole Mole
Main pic

 

Puerto Vallarta - Stamford

230 Tresser Blvd, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tacos al Pastor$21.99
Three marinated corn tortillas, filled with diced pork that has been marinated in red wine vinegar, pineapple, select spices and chile ancho. The flavor is further enhanced with pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Puerto Vallarta - Stamford

