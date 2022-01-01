Nachos in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve nachos
More about Kills Boro / Craft House
Kills Boro / Craft House
60 Van Duzer St, Staten Island
|Craft Nachos
House made corn chips layered with diced tomatoes, onion, black olives, jalapeños , melted jack and cheddar blend , sour cream and chopped cilantro. Finish with your favorite toppings of chicken, pulled pork or brisket baked beans
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria
DiLeo's Pizzeria
2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island
|Nacho Supreme
|$11.99