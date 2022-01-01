Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

Renato's Trattoria Vento

676 forest ave, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll$14.00
Shaved Steak Peppers and Onions w/ Cheese Rolled up in a Eggroll served with a Truffle Cheese Sauce
Philly Cheesesteak Roll$7.00
More about Renato's Trattoria Vento
DiLeo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Hero.$9.99
Napoli. Sautéed with onions, peppers and American cheese.
#6 Philly Cheese Steak Hero$8.99
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Panino Rustico - Staten Island Satellite - 895 huguenot ave

895 huguenot ave, Staten island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$13.99
with povolone cheese, sautéed pepper & onions
More about Panino Rustico - Staten Island Satellite - 895 huguenot ave

