Philly cheesesteaks in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Renato's Trattoria Vento
Renato's Trattoria Vento
676 forest ave, Staten Island
|Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll
|$14.00
Shaved Steak Peppers and Onions w/ Cheese Rolled up in a Eggroll served with a Truffle Cheese Sauce
|Philly Cheesesteak Roll
|$7.00
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DiLeo's Pizzeria
2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island
|Philly Cheese Steak Hero.
|$9.99
Napoli. Sautéed with onions, peppers and American cheese.
|#6 Philly Cheese Steak Hero
|$8.99