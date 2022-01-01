Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice balls in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve rice balls

Item pic

 

Renato's Trattoria Vento

676 forest ave, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Aranci (Italian Rice balls)$10.00
Rice Ball Special$10.00
Sicilian style with meat and peas with Fresh tomato sauce with Ricotta and Mozzarella Topped with Pecorino Romano Cheese.
More about Renato's Trattoria Vento
Main pic

 

Anthony's Paninoteca

3994 Amboy Road, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Ball (cheese)$2.00
Rice Ball (meat, peas, cheese)$2.75
More about Anthony's Paninoteca
DiLeo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DiLeo's Pizzeria

2491 Victory Blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Rice Ball$5.50
More about DiLeo's Pizzeria

