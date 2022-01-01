Rice balls in Staten Island
Staten Island restaurants that serve rice balls
Renato's Trattoria Vento
676 forest ave, Staten Island
|Aranci (Italian Rice balls)
|$10.00
|Rice Ball Special
|$10.00
Sicilian style with meat and peas with Fresh tomato sauce with Ricotta and Mozzarella Topped with Pecorino Romano Cheese.
Anthony's Paninoteca
3994 Amboy Road, Staten Island
|Rice Ball (cheese)
|$2.00
|Rice Ball (meat, peas, cheese)
|$2.75