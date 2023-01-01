Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Sykesville

Go
Sykesville restaurants
Toast

Sykesville restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Consumer pic

 

Serra Brothers Restaurant & Bar - 2021 Liberty Rd # A

2021 Liberty Rd # A, Sykesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK$11.99
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and provolone cheese
More about Serra Brothers Restaurant & Bar - 2021 Liberty Rd # A
Item pic

 

Los Aztecas - Sykesville

1213 Liberty Road, Sykesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Texana Fajita (Chicken, Steak & Shrimp)$74.99
For 5 to 6 people. -"No Substitutions"-Tender-sliced chicken, steak & shrimp grilled with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Lettuce, Tomate, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & 5 orders of flour tortillas. Chips and Salsa are FREE.
More about Los Aztecas - Sykesville

Browse other tasty dishes in Sykesville

Pudding

Carbonara

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Salmon Sandwiches

Cannolis

Risotto

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Sykesville to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (757 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1921 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston