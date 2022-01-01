Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Sykesville

Sykesville restaurants
Sykesville restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub

7565 Main St, Sykesville

Avg 5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon and Spinach$15.29
grilled salmon, baby spinach, apple, candied walnuts, Craisins, goat cheese, honey mustard vinaigrette
Blackened Salmon Sandwich$15.29
lettuce, tomato, bacon, dill aioli, challah roll Served with fries.
Lemon Parmesan Salmon$18.59
parmesan encrusted salmon, lemon and basil butter, yukon gold mashed potatoes, and market vegetable
More about E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Nora's Grill & Catering

6300 Georgetown Blvd, Sykesville

Avg 4.5 (1697 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALMON KABOB$18.00
Boneless chunks of salmon marinated in olive oil, lime juice & saffron
+Add 1 Skewer Salmon Kabob$14.00
CHEF FAVORITE KABOB (Beef & Salmon)$35.00
chunks of juicy petite tenderloin & salmon (marinated in olive oil, lime juice & saffron)
More about Nora's Grill & Catering
D Honey Salmon image

 

Basta Pasta - Eldersburg

5957 Exchange Drive, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
D Salmon Capellini$19.00
Roasted tomatoes, wild mushrooms, spinach, white wine sauce, EVOO, Pecorino Romano
D Salmon Mediterraneo$24.00
Pan seared salmon, asparagus, feta, basil, balsamic glaze with sweet potato hash
D Honey Salmon$23.00
Asparagus and roasted potatoes
More about Basta Pasta - Eldersburg
Consumer pic

 

Kismet Cafe & Go

1311 Londontown Boulevard, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon$10.95
Smoked salmon, plain cream cheese, capers, red onion, and tomato on your choice of fresh baked bagel
CC Smoked Salmon 8oz
More about Kismet Cafe & Go

