Salmon in Sykesville
Sykesville restaurants that serve salmon
More about E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub
FRENCH FRIES
E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub
7565 Main St, Sykesville
|Salmon and Spinach
|$15.29
grilled salmon, baby spinach, apple, candied walnuts, Craisins, goat cheese, honey mustard vinaigrette
|Blackened Salmon Sandwich
|$15.29
lettuce, tomato, bacon, dill aioli, challah roll Served with fries.
|Lemon Parmesan Salmon
|$18.59
parmesan encrusted salmon, lemon and basil butter, yukon gold mashed potatoes, and market vegetable
More about Nora's Grill & Catering
SEAFOOD
Nora's Grill & Catering
6300 Georgetown Blvd, Sykesville
|SALMON KABOB
|$18.00
Boneless chunks of salmon marinated in olive oil, lime juice & saffron
|+Add 1 Skewer Salmon Kabob
|$14.00
|CHEF FAVORITE KABOB (Beef & Salmon)
|$35.00
chunks of juicy petite tenderloin & salmon (marinated in olive oil, lime juice & saffron)
More about Basta Pasta - Eldersburg
Basta Pasta - Eldersburg
5957 Exchange Drive, Eldersburg
|D Salmon Capellini
|$19.00
Roasted tomatoes, wild mushrooms, spinach, white wine sauce, EVOO, Pecorino Romano
|D Salmon Mediterraneo
|$24.00
Pan seared salmon, asparagus, feta, basil, balsamic glaze with sweet potato hash
|D Honey Salmon
|$23.00
Asparagus and roasted potatoes