Taco salad in Sykesville

Sykesville restaurants
Sykesville restaurants that serve taco salad

Salerno's Restaurant and Catering image

 

Salerno's Restaurant and Catering

1043 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$16.50
More about Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
Item pic

 

Los Aztecas - Sykesville

1213 Liberty Road, Sykesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$10.75
Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell Filled with Ground Beef, Fried Beans, Cheese Dip, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese and Sour Cream
Taco Salad$13.25
A Crisp Flour Tortilla Filled with Ground Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese and Sour Cream
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$13.50
A Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell Served with Delicious Grilled Chicken Over A Bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes and Grated Cheese
More about Los Aztecas - Sykesville

