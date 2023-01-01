Taco salad in Sykesville
Sykesville restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
1043 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg
|Taco Salad
|$16.50
More about Los Aztecas - Sykesville
Los Aztecas - Sykesville
1213 Liberty Road, Sykesville
|Taco Salad
|$10.75
Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell Filled with Ground Beef, Fried Beans, Cheese Dip, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese and Sour Cream
|Taco Salad
|$13.25
A Crisp Flour Tortilla Filled with Ground Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese and Sour Cream
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.50
A Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell Served with Delicious Grilled Chicken Over A Bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes and Grated Cheese