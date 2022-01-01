Tacoma brewpubs & breweries you'll love
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL
Harmon Pac Ave
1938 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$18.00
Pacific Cod, Grilled Lemon, House Remoulade
|Loaded Hot Tots
|$11.00
Tillamook White Cheddar-Cajun Spice-Bacon-Scallion-S;picy Aioli
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$13.00
Almonds, arugula, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
E9 Firehouse & Gastropub
611 North Pine Street, Tacoma
|Popular items
|White Cheddar Chicken Club Sandwich
|$17.99
Smashed chicken patty served on brioche bread with our own lemon mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and white cheddar.
|Pea Salad
|$9.99
English peas with candied bacon, cubed cheddar cheese, water chestnuts, fresh snap peas tossed in classic pea salad dressing.
|Fire Pasta
|$18.99
Bucatini pasta, spicy Calabrian cream sauce, diced grilled chicken breast. Tossed and topped with a gripload of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with house garlic bread