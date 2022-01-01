Tacoma brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Go
Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Tacoma

Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL

Harmon Pac Ave

1938 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.1 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish and Chips$18.00
Pacific Cod, Grilled Lemon, House Remoulade
Loaded Hot Tots$11.00
Tillamook White Cheddar-Cajun Spice-Bacon-Scallion-S;picy Aioli
Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
Almonds, arugula, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette
More about Harmon Pac Ave
E9 Firehouse & Gastropub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

E9 Firehouse & Gastropub

611 North Pine Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (1987 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
White Cheddar Chicken Club Sandwich$17.99
Smashed chicken patty served on brioche bread with our own lemon mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and white cheddar.
Pea Salad$9.99
English peas with candied bacon, cubed cheddar cheese, water chestnuts, fresh snap peas tossed in classic pea salad dressing.
Fire Pasta$18.99
Bucatini pasta, spicy Calabrian cream sauce, diced grilled chicken breast. Tossed and topped with a gripload of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with house garlic bread
More about E9 Firehouse & Gastropub

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tacoma

Quesadillas

Gyoza

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Crispy Chicken

Tacos

Burritos

Map

More near Tacoma to explore

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston