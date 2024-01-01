Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

Freya - Freya - 3410 S Peoria Ave

3410 South Peoria Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Goulash$35.00
braised beef, roasted tomato sauce, pappardelle pasta, arugula
Item pic

 

Noche Woodfired Grill & Agave Bar - Noche Tulsa

110 N. Elgin Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Smoked Short-Rib Fajitas.$39.00
Served with Sonoran-style sour flour tortillas, queso chihuahua, guacamole, smoky onions, roasted jalapeños, pickled escabeche, and crema
