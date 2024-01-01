Short ribs in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve short ribs
Freya - Freya - 3410 S Peoria Ave
3410 South Peoria Avenue, Tulsa
|Short Rib Goulash
|$35.00
braised beef, roasted tomato sauce, pappardelle pasta, arugula
Noche Woodfired Grill & Agave Bar - Noche Tulsa
110 N. Elgin Ave, Tulsa
|Pecan Smoked Short-Rib Fajitas.
|$39.00
Served with Sonoran-style sour flour tortillas, queso chihuahua, guacamole, smoky onions, roasted jalapeños, pickled escabeche, and crema