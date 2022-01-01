Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Tustin

Tustin restaurants
Tustin restaurants that serve brulee

Baked Dessert Bar - Tustin - Tustin/Irivine

2423 Park Ave, Tustin

Yema Creme Brulee Cupcake$4.75
Vanilla bean cupcake filled and topped with house made yema custard
Yema Creme Brulee Mini Cupcake$2.75
Vanilla bean cupcake filled and topped with house made yema custard
Ube Creme Brulee Cake$60.00
24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Ube cake filled with leche flan filling and topped with our house-made Yema custard topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar and seasonal berries.
Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro

17460 17th Street, Tustin

Pandan Crème Brulee$8.00
Lightly sweetened Pandan creme brûlée with caramelized brown sugar, topped with seasonal berries.
