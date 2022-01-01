Brulee in Tustin
Tustin restaurants that serve brulee
More about Baked Dessert Bar - Tustin - Tustin/Irivine
Baked Dessert Bar - Tustin - Tustin/Irivine
2423 Park Ave, Tustin
|Yema Creme Brulee Cupcake
|$4.75
Vanilla bean cupcake filled and topped with house made yema custard
|Yema Creme Brulee Mini Cupcake
|$2.75
Vanilla bean cupcake filled and topped with house made yema custard
|Ube Creme Brulee Cake
|$60.00
24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Ube cake filled with leche flan filling and topped with our house-made Yema custard topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar and seasonal berries.