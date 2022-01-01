Veggie salad in Upland
Upland restaurants that serve veggie salad
More about Elvira's Mexican Grill - Upland
Elvira's Mexican Grill - Upland
373 E Foothill Blvd suite G, upland
|COMBO 4
|$15.99
Two cheese enchilada and crispy taco. Served with Mexican Style Rice and Refried Beans.
|Elvira's Specialty Salad
|$0.00
Fresh heart of romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, pepita seeds, cotija cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our creamy cilantro house dressing.
|Tableside Guacamole
|$12.25
Made to order with fresh avocados, diced roma tomatoes, cilantro, onions, serrano chiles and our specialty blend of spices.
More about Thai Satay BBQ
BBQ
Thai Satay BBQ
1403 E Foothill Boulevard, Upland
|Shrimp Pineapple Curry
|$15.99
Shrimps and pineapple with red curry paste, coconut milk served with steamed rice.
|Combination Fried Rice
|$15.99
Shrimps, Chicken, Beef & Pork Thai Fried Rice
|Egg Rolls (2)
|$3.50
Deep fried egg rolls stuffed with mixed vegetables and glass noodles served with sweet & sour sauce.