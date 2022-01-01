Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Falafel sandwiches in
Utica
/
Utica
/
Falafel Sandwiches
Utica restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches
Sahara Mediterranean Grill
45199 Market St, Shelby Township
No reviews yet
Falafel Sandwich
$5.99
More about Sahara Mediterranean Grill
Lebanese Grill
45278 Market St., Shelby Township
No reviews yet
Super Falafel Sandwich
$8.00
Rolled With Hommus & Tabouli
Falafel Sandwich
$7.00
More about Lebanese Grill
