Shawarma in Utica
Utica restaurants that serve shawarma
More about Sahara Mediterranean Grill
Sahara Mediterranean Grill
45199 Market St, Shelby Township
|Large Tray Chicken Shawarma
|$90.00
A full tray of our chicken shawarma. Feeds approx 18-20 people.
|Chicken Shawarma
|$20.99
Lightly seasoned stacked chicken on a rotisserie and thinly sliced.
|Beef Shawarma
|$21.99
Thin slices of our premium grass-fed organic beef and lamb stacked on a vertical broiler
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp
|Side Shawarma Garlic Sauce
|$0.50
|Shawarma Flatbread
House-made Flat Bread // Hummus // Garlic Sauce // Mozzarella // Feta // Mediterranean Seasoned Chicken Breast // Tomatoes // Sweet & Spicy Pickles // Pickled Red Onions