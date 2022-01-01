Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Utica

Utica restaurants that serve shawarma

Sahara Mediterranean Grill

45199 Market St, Shelby Township

Large Tray Chicken Shawarma$90.00
A full tray of our chicken shawarma. Feeds approx 18-20 people.
Chicken Shawarma$20.99
Lightly seasoned stacked chicken on a rotisserie and thinly sliced.
Beef Shawarma$21.99
Thin slices of our premium grass-fed organic beef and lamb stacked on a vertical broiler
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp

Side Shawarma Garlic Sauce$0.50
Shawarma Flatbread
House-made Flat Bread // Hummus // Garlic Sauce // Mozzarella // Feta // Mediterranean Seasoned Chicken Breast // Tomatoes // Sweet & Spicy Pickles // Pickled Red Onions
Lebanese Grill

45278 Market St., Shelby Township

Chicken Shawarma (Lunch)$15.00
Rolled With Garlic & Pickles
Hommus Chicken Shawarma$21.00
Chicken Shawarma Over Hommus
Chicken Shawarma 10-20$60.00
