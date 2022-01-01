Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Utica

Utica restaurants that serve crepes

Jams Restaurant & Bar

45709 Hayes Rd, Shelby Township

CHERRY CREPES$16.00
Nutella Walnut Crepes$13.00
3 crepes topped with nutella and walnuts
Fresh Strawberries & Strawberry Sauce Crepes$13.00
3 crepes topped woth strawberries and fresh strawberry sauce
Bread & Roses

56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township

Nutella Crepe$12.99
Nutella spread, fresh sliced
bananas, toasted almonds. Served
with Michigan maple syrup.
House Crepe$11.99
Indulging done right! House-made fresh strawberry jam, fresh blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and sliced bananas.
