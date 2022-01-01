Crepes in Utica
Utica restaurants that serve crepes
Jams Restaurant & Bar
45709 Hayes Rd, Shelby Township
|CHERRY CREPES
|$16.00
|Nutella Walnut Crepes
|$13.00
3 crepes topped with nutella and walnuts
|Fresh Strawberries & Strawberry Sauce Crepes
|$13.00
3 crepes topped woth strawberries and fresh strawberry sauce
Bread & Roses
56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township
|Nutella Crepe
|$12.99
Nutella spread, fresh sliced
bananas, toasted almonds. Served
with Michigan maple syrup.
|House Crepe
|$11.99
Indulging done right! House-made fresh strawberry jam, fresh blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and sliced bananas.