Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Utica

Go
Utica restaurants
Toast

Utica restaurants that serve greek salad

Sahara Mediterranean Grill image

 

Sahara Mediterranean Grill

45199 Market St, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad
Cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, beets, olives,
feta cheese & romaine lettuce, topped off with
our famous Sahara dressing. No meat included. Please do not add instructions to add meat
More about Sahara Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens // Kalamata Olives // Beets // Red Onions // Pepperoncini’s // Hard-Boiled Egg // Feta Cheese // Greek Dressing // Pita Bread
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Lebanese Grill

45278 Market St., Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lg Greek Salad$11.00
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Olive, Beet
Greek Salad 10-20$30.00
Sm Greek Salad$9.00
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Olive, Beet
More about Lebanese Grill
Small Greek Salad image

 

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

12433 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Greek Salad$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Greek Salad Wrap$6.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
Large Greek Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

 

Mavrix Restaurant & Bar

50308 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Twp

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Greek Salad$10.99
More about Mavrix Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Utica

Shawarma

Lamb Shanks

Corn Dogs

French Fries

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Utica to explore

Troy

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston