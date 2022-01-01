Greek salad in Utica
Utica restaurants that serve greek salad
Sahara Mediterranean Grill
45199 Market St, Shelby Township
|Greek Salad
Cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, beets, olives,
feta cheese & romaine lettuce, topped off with
our famous Sahara dressing. No meat included. Please do not add instructions to add meat
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp
|Greek Salad
Mixed Greens // Kalamata Olives // Beets // Red Onions // Pepperoncini’s // Hard-Boiled Egg // Feta Cheese // Greek Dressing // Pita Bread
Lebanese Grill
45278 Market St., Shelby Township
|Lg Greek Salad
|$11.00
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Olive, Beet
|Greek Salad 10-20
|$30.00
|Sm Greek Salad
|$9.00
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Olive, Beet
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
12433 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
|Greek Salad Wrap
|$6.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
|Large Greek Salad
|$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita