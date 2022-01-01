Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Utica

Go
Utica restaurants
Toast

Utica restaurants that serve pudding

Banner pic

 

Lebanese Grill

45278 Market St., Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RICE PUDDING$3.00
More about Lebanese Grill
Item pic

 

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Shelby Township, MI

12433 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mom's Rice Pudding$3.95
Traditional Recipe with Vanilla and Cinnamon
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Shelby Township, MI

Browse other tasty dishes in Utica

Hummus

Chicken Salad

Curry

Rice Pudding

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Shawarma

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Utica to explore

Troy

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston