Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bread pudding in
Valparaiso
/
Valparaiso
/
Bread Pudding
Valparaiso restaurants that serve bread pudding
Esca Kitchen
22 Washington St., Valparaiso
No reviews yet
Waffled Bread Pudding
$9.00
warmed candied pecan & cherry bread pudding + ginger snap ice cream + bourbon glaze
More about Esca Kitchen
Stacks Bar&Grill
175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso
No reviews yet
Mixed Berry Bread Pudding
$8.00
More about Stacks Bar&Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Valparaiso
Chicken Sandwiches
Taco Salad
Fish Tacos
Lasagna
Steak Salad
Cake
Cheese Pizza
Bruschetta
More near Valparaiso to explore
Crown Point
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Schererville
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Chesterton
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Michigan City
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Merrillville
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Hobart
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1303 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston