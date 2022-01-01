Spinach pizza in Valparaiso
Valparaiso restaurants that serve spinach pizza
More about Stacks Bar&Grill
Stacks Bar&Grill
175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso
|Spinach Pizza
|$12.00
Fresh leaf spinach tossed with our special blend of herbs and garlic then baked with pizza sauce, mozzarella and goat cheese.
More about Pesto's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Pesto's Italian Restaurant
3123 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Reg Spinach Pizza
|$15.00
Fresh leaf spinach tossed with our special blend of herbs and garlic then topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses
|Lg Spinach Pizza
|$17.00
Fresh leaf spinach tossed with our special blend of herbs and garlic then topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses