Burritos in Vancouver

Vancouver restaurants
Vancouver restaurants that serve burritos

Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen image

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen

705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.69
Scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, tomatoes, chorizo, black beans, roasted yellow corn, cheddar and jack cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
Saap Fusion Kitchen image

 

Saap Fusion Kitchen

2520 Columbia House Blvd Suite 108, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito Bowl$16.00
More about Saap Fusion Kitchen
Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards image

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards

11500 NE 76th St. A-8, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.69
Scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, tomatoes, chorizo, black beans, roasted yellow corn, cheddar and jack cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards
Costa Vida - Vancouver image

SALADS

Costa Vida - Vancouver

11909 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver

Avg 4.1 (1731 reviews)
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Vancouver

