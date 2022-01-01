Burritos in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve burritos
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.69
Scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, tomatoes, chorizo, black beans, roasted yellow corn, cheddar and jack cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Saap Fusion Kitchen
Saap Fusion Kitchen
2520 Columbia House Blvd Suite 108, Vancouver
|Burrito Bowl
|$16.00
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards
Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards
11500 NE 76th St. A-8, Vancouver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.69
Scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, tomatoes, chorizo, black beans, roasted yellow corn, cheddar and jack cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa.