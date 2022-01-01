Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Victor

Victor restaurants
Victor restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Nocino Bar & Ristorante - Nocino

818 Eastview Mall Drive, Victor

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$9.00
Herbs, Parmesan
More about Nocino Bar & Ristorante - Nocino
New York Beer Project image

 

New York Beer Project - Victor

300 High Street, Victor

Avg 4.1 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Project French Fries$5.00
More about New York Beer Project - Victor

