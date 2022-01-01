Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Victor
/
Victor
/
French Fries
Victor restaurants that serve french fries
Nocino Bar & Ristorante - Nocino
818 Eastview Mall Drive, Victor
No reviews yet
French Fries
$9.00
Herbs, Parmesan
More about Nocino Bar & Ristorante - Nocino
New York Beer Project - Victor
300 High Street, Victor
Avg 4.1
(862 reviews)
Project French Fries
$5.00
More about New York Beer Project - Victor
