Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Bay Local Eatery image

 

Bay Local Eatery

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
HOT SMOKED TURKEY, BACON AND CHEDDAR$13.99
Smoked turkey, melted cheddar and applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato and served with a side of Cajun aioli on a grilled brioche bun
More about Bay Local Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Citrus

357 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TURKEY BACON STRIPS$3.99
More about Citrus
Item pic

 

Pourfavor Coffee Shop

5705 Lynnhaven Pkwy Suite 108, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini$8.00
TBR is our Turkey, Bacon, Ranch panini. Served with potato chips
More about Pourfavor Coffee Shop
The Pizza Box image

 

The Pizza Box

2372 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap W Fries$8.99
More about The Pizza Box

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Tacos

Meat Calzones

Paninis

Churrasco

Sliders

Cappuccino

Pork Chops

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston