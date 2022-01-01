Wedge salad in
Virginia Beach
/
Virginia Beach
/
Wedge Salad
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve wedge salad
Eurasia
960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
Wedge Salad
$9.00
House bleu cheese dressing, iceberg lettuce, deviled egg, tomatoes, bacon, crispy shallot
More about Eurasia
Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach
Curry
Shrimp Basket
Chicken Piccata
Crab Cakes
Brisket
Cheese Pizza
Fajitas
Pancakes
More near Virginia Beach to explore
Norfolk
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Chesapeake
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 3.9
(9 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Suffolk
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Moyock
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Corolla
No reviews yet
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(235 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston