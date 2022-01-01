Tuna salad in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve tuna salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bay Local Eatery
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$13.99
Fresh yellowfin tuna salad packed in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato
Bay Local Eatery
972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$13.99
Fresh yellowfin tuna salad packed in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato
Simple Eats on Shore Dr
3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach
|Blackened Tuna Salad
|$13.00
Blackened Tuna Salad / Greens / Tomato
mayo / 8 Grain Bread
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$9.00
White Albacore tuna blended with our special seasoning, a touch of mayo, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes a touch of garlic spread and Mama Lina’s dressing.
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$9.00
White Albacore tuna blended with our special seasoning, a touch of mayo, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes a touch of garlic spread and Mama Lina’s dressing.
No Frill Bar and Grill
1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.99
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo & onion on your choice of toasted bread
|Teriyaki & Sesame grilled tuna Salad
|$16.99
Marinated yellowfin Tuna, mixed greens, corn & black bean salsa, fresh vegies, pita wedges