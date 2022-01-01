Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve tuna salad

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$13.99
Fresh yellowfin tuna salad packed in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato
More about Bay Local Eatery
Bay Local Eatery image

 

Bay Local Eatery

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$13.99
Fresh yellowfin tuna salad packed in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato
More about Bay Local Eatery
Simple Eats on Shore Dr image

 

Simple Eats on Shore Dr

3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Tuna Salad$13.00
Blackened Tuna Salad / Greens / Tomato
mayo / 8 Grain Bread
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke image

 

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke

108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Wrap$9.00
White Albacore tuna blended with our special seasoning, a touch of mayo, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes a touch of garlic spread and Mama Lina’s dressing.
More about Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop image

 

Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Wrap$9.00
White Albacore tuna blended with our special seasoning, a touch of mayo, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes a touch of garlic spread and Mama Lina’s dressing.
More about Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.99
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo & onion on your choice of toasted bread
Teriyaki & Sesame grilled tuna Salad$16.99
Marinated yellowfin Tuna, mixed greens, corn & black bean salsa, fresh vegies, pita wedges
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT image

 

MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT

1860 LASKIN RD Suite 115B, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Atkins Roll$15.95
Tuna salad, asparagus, carrot, avocado in thinly hand sliced cucumber. (No Rice)
Tuna Salad$15.00
Mixed fresh greens with tuna and cucumber. House ginger dressing*
More about MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT

