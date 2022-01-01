Grilled chicken sandwiches in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Brothers Pizza
1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach
|Grilled Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Enjoy this healthy selection bursting with flavor from our homemade House Italian marinade!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich-Grilled
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast smothered in buffalo sauce & served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Topped with our homemade ranch, lettuce & tomato. Served with french fries.
|Original Chicken Sandwich-Grilled
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast on a toasted Kaiser roll with your choice of toppings. Served with french fries.
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich-Grilled
|$10.99
A grilled chicken breast smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese & beer battered onion rings. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Served with french fries.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
De Rican Chef Restaurant
3208 Holland road 105, Virginia Beach
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
