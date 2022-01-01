Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Virginia Beach

Brothers Pizza image

 

Brothers Pizza

1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Marinated Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Enjoy this healthy selection bursting with flavor from our homemade House Italian marinade!
More about Brothers Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich-Grilled$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast smothered in buffalo sauce & served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Topped with our homemade ranch, lettuce & tomato. Served with french fries.
Original Chicken Sandwich-Grilled$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast on a toasted Kaiser roll with your choice of toppings. Served with french fries.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich-Grilled$10.99
A grilled chicken breast smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese & beer battered onion rings. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Served with french fries.
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
De Rican Chef Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

De Rican Chef Restaurant

3208 Holland road 105, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about De Rican Chef Restaurant
Pourfavor Coffee Shop image

 

Pourfavor Coffee Shop

5705 Lynnhaven Pkwy Suite 108, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Manok (Grilled chicken sandwich)$8.00
This is a delicious Grilled chicken breast sandwich on a Puerto Rican bread, swiss cheese, tomato and chipotle aioli. Served with potato chips.
More about Pourfavor Coffee Shop

