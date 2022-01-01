Walnut Creek bars & lounges you'll love

Walnut Creek restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Walnut Creek

Bierhaus image

 

Bierhaus

1360 Locust St, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Towel, Paper 11x8.8 Perforated Roll White 2 Ply - sold by the roll$1.99
Cage Free Fresh Eggs, 2.5 dozen flat$13.99
Bath Tissue Roll, White 2 ply , sold by roll - limit 6$1.19
More about Bierhaus
Lokanta Grill & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Lokanta Grill & Bar

1520 Locust street, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.7 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
FAMILY MEAL PACKAGE ( 4 people)$56.00
4 SKEWER CHOICE OF KEBABS (Lamb Tender Kebab, Chicken Tender Kebab, Salmon Kebab, Prawns Kebab ) + 4 pieces of Baklava + Sautéed vegetable + Rice Pilaf + Tzatziki and Homemade Bread
FRENCH FRIES$7.00
With garlic
DOLMA$12.00
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomato, pine nuts, currants served with mint-yogurt sauce
More about Lokanta Grill & Bar
Torsap Thai Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Torsap Thai Kitchen

1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.6 (5709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Eggplant$18.00
Wok fried purple eggplant + bell pepper + Thai basil + chili garlic W/ oyster sauce + and choice of chicken or tofu
Pineapple Fried Rice$20.00
Fried rice with egg + tomato + onion + cashew nut + raisins + pineapple W/chicken and prawns
Fresh Spring Rolls$14.00
Shrimp or tofu + lettuce + mint + fresh rice paper W/ peanut dipping sauce
More about Torsap Thai Kitchen
Parada - Walnut Creek image

 

Parada - Walnut Creek

7001 Sunne Ln, Suite 116, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Empanada Trio$20.00
Three delicious home made empanadas fill with chicken and Peruvian spices!
Lomo Saltado$26.00
stir-fried chicken or beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce
Mushroom Empanada Trio$20.00
Three delicious home made empanadas Fill with portobello mushrooms, Not vegan made with cheese
More about Parada - Walnut Creek

