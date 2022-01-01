Walnut Creek bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Walnut Creek
More about Bierhaus
Bierhaus
1360 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Towel, Paper 11x8.8 Perforated Roll White 2 Ply - sold by the roll
|$1.99
|Cage Free Fresh Eggs, 2.5 dozen flat
|$13.99
|Bath Tissue Roll, White 2 ply , sold by roll - limit 6
|$1.19
More about Lokanta Grill & Bar
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Lokanta Grill & Bar
1520 Locust street, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|FAMILY MEAL PACKAGE ( 4 people)
|$56.00
4 SKEWER CHOICE OF KEBABS (Lamb Tender Kebab, Chicken Tender Kebab, Salmon Kebab, Prawns Kebab ) + 4 pieces of Baklava + Sautéed vegetable + Rice Pilaf + Tzatziki and Homemade Bread
|FRENCH FRIES
|$7.00
With garlic
|DOLMA
|$12.00
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomato, pine nuts, currants served with mint-yogurt sauce
More about Torsap Thai Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Torsap Thai Kitchen
1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Spicy Eggplant
|$18.00
Wok fried purple eggplant + bell pepper + Thai basil + chili garlic W/ oyster sauce + and choice of chicken or tofu
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$20.00
Fried rice with egg + tomato + onion + cashew nut + raisins + pineapple W/chicken and prawns
|Fresh Spring Rolls
|$14.00
Shrimp or tofu + lettuce + mint + fresh rice paper W/ peanut dipping sauce
More about Parada - Walnut Creek
Parada - Walnut Creek
7001 Sunne Ln, Suite 116, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Chicken Empanada Trio
|$20.00
Three delicious home made empanadas fill with chicken and Peruvian spices!
|Lomo Saltado
|$26.00
stir-fried chicken or beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce
|Mushroom Empanada Trio
|$20.00
Three delicious home made empanadas Fill with portobello mushrooms, Not vegan made with cheese