Tortas in Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek restaurants
Toast

Walnut Creek restaurants that serve tortas

Taqueria El Molino image

 

Taqueria El Molino

2228 Oak Grove Rd, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Torta$10.99
Choice of meat with lettuce, beans, mayonnaise, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.
More about Taqueria El Molino
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1275 South Main St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4 (1638 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Torta$14.99
Crispy fried chicken breast topped with green cabbage & cilantro slaw and pickled red onions,on a butter toasted telera roll with house-made chipotle mayo, cilantro-lime crema & black bean spread.
More about Gott's Roadside

