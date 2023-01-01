Tortas in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve tortas
Taqueria El Molino
2228 Oak Grove Rd, Walnut Creek
|Torta
|$10.99
Choice of meat with lettuce, beans, mayonnaise, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1275 South Main St, Walnut Creek
|Crispy Chicken Torta
|$14.99
Crispy fried chicken breast topped with green cabbage & cilantro slaw and pickled red onions,on a butter toasted telera roll with house-made chipotle mayo, cilantro-lime crema & black bean spread.