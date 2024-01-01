Quesadillas in Walpole

Grilled tortilla filled with your choice of protein and cheddar cheese. Served with sides of pico, avocado, and our house Cilantro Lime Crema.

Chicken/Pollo

Dark meat chicken slow cooked with onions and peppers.

Steak/Bistec

Sirloin steak marinated 24 hours in various spices with grilled onions and peppers.

Carnitas

Shredded roasted pork shoulder, garlic, spices, seasoning.

