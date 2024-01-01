Quesadillas in Walpole
Jalapeños Grill - 960 Main Street
960 Main Street, Walpole
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and diced carne asada. Served with a side of pico de gallo and sour cream
|Chorizo Quesadilla
|$12.99
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and chorizo. Served with a side of pico de gallo and sour cream
|Steak Quesadilla
|$15.99
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of grilled or shredded chicken. Served with a side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Casa de Lala
127 West St, Walpole
|Quesadilla
|$14.95
Grilled tortilla filled with your choice of protein and cheddar cheese. Served with sides of pico, avocado, and our house Cilantro Lime Crema.
Chicken/Pollo
Dark meat chicken slow cooked with onions and peppers.
Steak/Bistec
Sirloin steak marinated 24 hours in various spices with grilled onions and peppers.
Carnitas
Shredded roasted pork shoulder, garlic, spices, seasoning.