Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Walpole

Go
Walpole restaurants
Toast

Walpole restaurants that serve quesadillas

Jalapeños Grill image

 

Jalapeños Grill - 960 Main Street

960 Main Street, Walpole

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and diced carne asada. Served with a side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Chorizo Quesadilla$12.99
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and chorizo. Served with a side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Steak Quesadilla$15.99
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of grilled or shredded chicken. Served with a side of pico de gallo and sour cream
More about Jalapeños Grill - 960 Main Street
Item pic

 

Casa de Lala

127 West St, Walpole

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$14.95
Grilled tortilla filled with your choice of protein and cheddar cheese. Served with sides of pico, avocado, and our house Cilantro Lime Crema.
Chicken/Pollo
Dark meat chicken slow cooked with onions and peppers.
Steak/Bistec
Sirloin steak marinated 24 hours in various spices with grilled onions and peppers.
Carnitas
Shredded roasted pork shoulder, garlic, spices, seasoning.
More about Casa de Lala

Browse other tasty dishes in Walpole

Reuben

Chicken Parmesan

Pretzels

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Fajitas

Cake

Fish And Chips

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Walpole to explore

Foxboro

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Norwood

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Stoughton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Sharon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Medfield

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (710 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1234 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (825 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (195 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston