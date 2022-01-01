Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Waltham

Go
Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve grits

Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro

99 Third Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Of Grits$4.00
More about Painted Burro
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

900 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Pulled Pork over Cheddar Grits - Pickled Onions, Cotija Cheese, Diced Jalapenos$6.25
BBQ Pulled Pork over Cheddar Grits - Pickled Onions, Cotija Cheese, Diced Jalapenos
More about Cafe Services

Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham

Cookies

Greek Salad

Chicken Pizza

Arugula Salad

Cannolis

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Tenders

Lasagna

Map

More near Waltham to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston