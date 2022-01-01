Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve cobb salad

Classic Cobb Salad image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Cobb Salad$13.50
Rows of chopped chicken breast, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon & avocado.
More about The Green Bee Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cobb Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon strips, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, cucumber, avocado, and light creamy ranch dressing on greens.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cobb Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon strips, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, cucumber, avocado, and light creamy ranch dressing on greens.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Pancakes

Garden Salad

Dumplings

Mushroom Soup

Omelettes

Miso Soup

Cheesecake

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ivy City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Tenleytown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston