Pies in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve pies
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington
|Apple Crumb Pie
|$6.85
Tart apples and a hint of cinnamon with a crunchy crumb topping.
|Pumpkin Pie
|$7.95
A traditional favorite of creamy pumpkin puree in a baked pie shell.
|Chess Pie Bar
|$3.85
A southern classic in bar form! Vanilla buttery crust, vanilla custard filling & a drizzle of vanilla buttercream!
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Georgetown
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.50
Soft, chocolate cookie-cake sandwich with fluffy creme filling