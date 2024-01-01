Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve pies

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Crumb Pie$6.85
Tart apples and a hint of cinnamon with a crunchy crumb topping.
Pumpkin Pie$7.95
A traditional favorite of creamy pumpkin puree in a baked pie shell.
Chess Pie Bar$3.85
A southern classic in bar form! Vanilla buttery crust, vanilla custard filling & a drizzle of vanilla buttercream!
More about Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Georgetown

1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Whoopie Pie$3.50
Soft, chocolate cookie-cake sandwich with fluffy creme filling
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Georgetown
Call Your Mother - Georgetown

3428 O St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Summer Berry Pie Latte$5.50
Latte with Triple Berry syrup and topped with a Berry Crumble*. *contains wheat
More about Call Your Mother - Georgetown

