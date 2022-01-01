Cake in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
1001 H St NE, Washington
|Coconut Pineapple Cake
|$5.45
Moist, delicious and homemade. Our coconut pineapple cake is our most popular cake.
|Pink Strawberry Cake
|$5.45
Moist, delicious and homemade. Our pink strawberry cake is delicious.
|Yellow Chocolate Cake
|$5.45
Moist, delicious and homemade. This yellow chocolate cake is a favorite.
KitchenCray - DC
1301 H St. NE, Washington
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$33.00
House made crab cake over southern biscuits with a soft poached egg and hollandaise sauce. Served with tots. (allergies: gluten, dairy)
|Rum Cake
|$6.00
Sticky Fingers Diner
406 H Street NE, Washington
|Gluten Free Vanilla Raspberry Cake Slice
|$10.00
Vanilla cake, organic raspberry jam, vanilla frosting.
Allergens: Contains soy.
|Flower Cake Pops
|$5.00
Flower Cake Pop
|6" S'mores Cake
|$47.00
Chocolate cake, house-made marshmallow fluff, toasted marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate drizzle.
Allergens: Contains wheat and soy.