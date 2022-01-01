Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Go
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants
Toast

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl H ST

1001 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Pineapple Cake$5.45
Moist, delicious and homemade. Our coconut pineapple cake is our most popular cake.
Pink Strawberry Cake$5.45
Moist, delicious and homemade. Our pink strawberry cake is delicious.
Yellow Chocolate Cake$5.45
Moist, delicious and homemade. This yellow chocolate cake is a favorite.
More about Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
Item pic

 

KitchenCray - DC

1301 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Benedict$33.00
House made crab cake over southern biscuits with a soft poached egg and hollandaise sauce. Served with tots. (allergies: gluten, dairy)
Rum Cake$6.00
More about KitchenCray - DC
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky Fingers Diner

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gluten Free Vanilla Raspberry Cake Slice$10.00
Vanilla cake, organic raspberry jam, vanilla frosting.
Allergens: Contains soy.
Flower Cake Pops$5.00
Flower Cake Pop
6" S'mores Cake$47.00
Chocolate cake, house-made marshmallow fluff, toasted marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate drizzle.
Allergens: Contains wheat and soy.
More about Sticky Fingers Diner

