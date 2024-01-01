Pies in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$21.00
Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & a Side Salad
|Mushroom, Potato & Veggie Pie
|$20.00
Vegetarian. Served with Mash & Salad
|Shepherd's Pie
|$22.00
Ground Lamb, Mashed Potatoes & a Side Salad
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sticky Fingers Diner - Sticky Fingers Diner
406 H Street NE, Washington
|Mini Apple Pie
|$15.00
|Mini Chocolate Cream Pie
|$20.00
6". Serves 4.
contains wheat, coconut, soy
|Strawberry Rhubarb Pie (Small)
|$9.00
Pie Crust Filled with Strawberry and Rhubarb Filling