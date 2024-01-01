Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants that serve pies

Chicken Pot Pie image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE

1206 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$21.00
Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & a Side Salad
Mushroom, Potato & Veggie Pie$20.00
Vegetarian. Served with Mash & Salad
Shepherd's Pie$22.00
Ground Lamb, Mashed Potatoes & a Side Salad
More about The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky Fingers Diner - Sticky Fingers Diner

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini Apple Pie$15.00
Mini Chocolate Cream Pie$20.00
6". Serves 4.
contains wheat, coconut, soy
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie (Small)$9.00
Pie Crust Filled with Strawberry and Rhubarb Filling
More about Sticky Fingers Diner - Sticky Fingers Diner

