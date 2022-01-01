Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Navy Yard

Navy Yard restaurants
Navy Yard restaurants that serve enchiladas

Chloe image

 

Chloe

1331 4th Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$10.00
tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, jasmine rice
More about Chloe
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Vegetarianas$17.00
corn tortillas, sautéed zucchini and yellow squash, roasted tomato guajillo sauce, melted chihuahua cheese, crema Mexicana with rice and refritos black beans
Enchiladas$12.00
corn tortillas, melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, crema with rice and refritos black beans, Salsa verde or mole sauce
Enchiladas$17.00
corn tortillas, melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, crema with rice and refritos black beans, Salsa verde or mole sauce
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

