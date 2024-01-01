Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lasagna in
Navy Yard
/
Washington
/
Navy Yard
/
Lasagna
Navy Yard restaurants that serve lasagna
Gatsby
1205 Half Street Southeast, Washington
Avg 5
(6 reviews)
Lasagna
$24.00
More about Gatsby
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Walters Sports Bar
1221 Van St. SE, Washington
Avg 4.7
(36 reviews)
Meat Lasagna
$19.19
meat lasagna with a 8 hour house made marinara stacked high (might be dinner and lunch) (Includes beef and pork )
More about Walters Sports Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Navy Yard
Chicken Salad
French Onion Soup
Short Ribs
Chicken Parmesan
Mozzarella Sticks
Flan
Cheeseburgers
Enchiladas
More near Navy Yard to explore
Capitol Hill
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Shaw
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
NoMa
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Woodley Park
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
California
No reviews yet
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(617 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(522 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(768 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(918 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(249 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston