Spaghetti in
Navy Yard
/
Washington
/
Navy Yard
/
Spaghetti
Navy Yard restaurants that serve spaghetti
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Osteria Morini - DC
301 Water St SE, Washington
Avg 4.3
(1953 reviews)
Spaghetti Pomodoro
$19.00
pomodoro, basil (add meatballs +$8)
More about Osteria Morini - DC
Gatsby
1201 Half Street SE, Washington
Avg 5
(6 reviews)
Spaghetti & Meatball
$23.00
beef + lamb, marinara, garlic cream sauce
More about Gatsby
