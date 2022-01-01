Chili in Watertown
Watertown restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gigi's Pizza Co.
129 Waltham St, Watertown
|Small Sweet Chili Calzone
|$13.50
Bacon, Pineapple, onion
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Halfway Cafe
394 Main St, Watertown
|Bowl Halfway Chili
|$9.95
Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese, sour cream - served with tortilla chips.
|Cup Halfway Chili
|$8.95
