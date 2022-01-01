Chili in Watertown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gigi's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gigi's Pizza Co.

129 Waltham St, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Small Sweet Chili Calzone$13.50
Bacon, Pineapple, onion
More about Gigi's Pizza Co.
Halfway Cafe image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Halfway Cafe

394 Main St, Watertown

Avg 4.2 (384 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl Halfway Chili$9.95
Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese, sour cream - served with tortilla chips.
Cup Halfway Chili$8.95
Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese, sour cream - served with tortilla chips.
More about Halfway Cafe

