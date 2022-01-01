Buffalo chicken wraps in Watertown
Watertown restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
SANDWICHES
The Diner At 11 North Beacon
11 North Beacon Street, Watertown
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.29
Chicken tenders tossed with buffalo sauce and Blue cheese, served with lettuce and tomato in a white or wheat wrap. Served with your choice of side.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gigi's Pizza Co.
129 Waltham St, Watertown
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Blue cheese
BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Uncommon Grounds
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Crispy Chicken Tenders drenched in Frank's Red Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Blue Cheese Dressings
