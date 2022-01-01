Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Watertown

Watertown restaurants
Watertown restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

The Diner At 11 North Beacon image

SANDWICHES

The Diner At 11 North Beacon

11 North Beacon Street, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (1080 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.29
Chicken tenders tossed with buffalo sauce and Blue cheese, served with lettuce and tomato in a white or wheat wrap. Served with your choice of side.
More about The Diner At 11 North Beacon
Gigi's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gigi's Pizza Co.

129 Waltham St, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Blue cheese
More about Gigi's Pizza Co.
Uncommon Grounds image

BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Uncommon Grounds

575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Crispy Chicken Tenders drenched in Frank's Red Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Blue Cheese Dressings
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Crispy Chicken Tenders drenched in Frank's Red Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Blue Cheese Dressings
More about Uncommon Grounds

