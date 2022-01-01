Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Watertown

Watertown restaurants that serve quesadillas

Gigi's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gigi's Pizza Co.

129 Waltham St, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
Served with Sour cream + Salsa
Veggie Quesadilla$9.99
Steak Quesadilla$10.50
Served with Sour cream + Salsa
More about Gigi's Pizza Co.
Chicken Quesadilla image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Halfway Cafe

394 Main St, Watertown

Avg 4.2 (384 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, pulled chicken, jalapenos, bell pepper and onion, served with salsa and sour cream. Topped with Pico de Gallo.
More about Halfway Cafe
VR Las Amigas image

 

VR Las Amigas

222 arsenal st, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Rice and beans quesadilla$8.99
Cheese quesadilla$5.00
More about VR Las Amigas
Item pic

BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Uncommon Grounds

575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla Plate$11.99
Quesadilla with grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese minced garlic, diced tomato, scallions. Served with homemade salsa, guacamole & sour cream on the side.
Garden Vegetable Quesadilla Plate$11.99
Vegetarian quesadilla with scallions, zucchini, tomato, diced red onions, broccoli, pepper & jack cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla Plate$10.99
Quesadilla with grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese minced garlic, diced tomato, scallions. Served with homemade salsa, guacamole & sour cream on the side.
More about Uncommon Grounds
Branch Line image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Branch Line

321 Arsenal St, Watertown

Avg 4.5 (3191 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS QUESADILLA$8.00
sour cream, avocado, fries
KIDS QUESADILLA$8.50
More about Branch Line

