Quesadillas in Watertown
Watertown restaurants that serve quesadillas
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gigi's Pizza Co.
129 Waltham St, Watertown
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.50
Served with Sour cream + Salsa
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.99
|Steak Quesadilla
|$10.50
Served with Sour cream + Salsa
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Halfway Cafe
394 Main St, Watertown
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.95
Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, pulled chicken, jalapenos, bell pepper and onion, served with salsa and sour cream. Topped with Pico de Gallo.
VR Las Amigas
222 arsenal st, Watertown
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.99
|Rice and beans quesadilla
|$8.99
|Cheese quesadilla
|$5.00
BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Uncommon Grounds
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
|Chicken Quesadilla Plate
|$11.99
Quesadilla with grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese minced garlic, diced tomato, scallions. Served with homemade salsa, guacamole & sour cream on the side.
|Garden Vegetable Quesadilla Plate
|$11.99
Vegetarian quesadilla with scallions, zucchini, tomato, diced red onions, broccoli, pepper & jack cheese.
