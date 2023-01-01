Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak frites in
West Hollywood
/
West Hollywood
/
Steak Frites
West Hollywood restaurants that serve steak frites
Zinqué (zin-kae) - Melrose
8684 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood
No reviews yet
Steak-Frites
$28.00
chimichurri or peppercorn sauce
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - Melrose
Tesse Restaurant
8500 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
No reviews yet
Steak Frites Salade
$45.00
More about Tesse Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in West Hollywood
Curry
Cheese Pizza
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Bread Pudding
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Chocolate Mousse
Caprese Salad
Chocolate Cake
More near West Hollywood to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1019 restaurants)
Santa Monica
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Culver City
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
North Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(51 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
Avg 4.6
(46 restaurants)
Burbank
Avg 4.2
(43 restaurants)
Studio City
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Van Nuys
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1019 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(860 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(677 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1119 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(143 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston