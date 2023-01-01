Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in West Hollywood

West Hollywood restaurants
West Hollywood restaurants that serve steak frites

Steak-Frites image

 

Zinqué (zin-kae) - Melrose

8684 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak-Frites$28.00
chimichurri or peppercorn sauce
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - Melrose
Consumer pic

 

Tesse Restaurant

8500 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites Salade$45.00
More about Tesse Restaurant

